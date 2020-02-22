Cyclone Vicky rapidly weakens, but another storm threatens Samoa, Niue

Former cyclone Vicky is now to the southwest of Niue after rapidly weakening earlier this morning.

But tropical depression TD10, which is to the west of Samoa is expected to intensify later today.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said it is likely to become a cyclone and to pass to the south of Samoa before heading towards Niue.

The Samoa Weather Office said at 6 o'clock on Saturday morning the system was about 330km to the west-northwest of Apia and is slowly moving to the southeast at 15 kilometres per hour.

It said Samoa can expect periods of heavy rain, damaging gusty winds and damaging heavy swells for today.

It is the latest in a series of storms to hit the Samoas this week.

Niue's police chief, Tim Wilson, said rough seas were already pounding the island's northern coast.

Schools were closed on Friday (Saturday NZT), and Air New Zealand had cancelled today's flight to the island.

Mr Wilson said forecasters were still warning of damaging winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms and heavy swells.

"We're expecting the most impact on the north and east side of the island, which is good for us because that's the part of the island where people live furthest away from the sea," he said.

"We're asking people to just be prepared."

