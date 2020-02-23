Cyclone Wasi moves away from Samoa towards Niue

The public have been warned the heavy rain associated with the category one storm could bring flooding and landslides to the country.

Overnight the Samoa government had activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to prepare for Cyclone Wasi.

Earlier today the cyclone, with winds of up to 93 kilometres per hour, was 145 kilometres south of Apia.

The system is travelling southeast at 17 kmph and is forecast to pass over or near Niue tomorrow afternoon.

Niue remains under a Cyclone Warning with wind gusts of up to 100 kmph expected by tonight.