 

Cyclone Wasi moves away from Samoa towards Niue

BY: Loop Pacific
20:50, February 23, 2020
37 reads

The Tropical Cyclone Warning for the Samoan island of Savai'i has been downgraded although the alert regarding Cyclone Wasi remains in effect for Upolu.

The public have been warned the heavy rain associated with the category one storm could bring flooding and landslides to the country.

Overnight the Samoa government had activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to prepare for Cyclone Wasi.

Earlier today the cyclone, with winds of up to 93 kilometres per hour, was 145 kilometres south of Apia.

The system is travelling southeast at 17 kmph and is forecast to pass over or near Niue tomorrow afternoon.

Niue remains under a Cyclone Warning with wind gusts of up to 100 kmph expected by tonight.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
Cyclone Wasi
  • 37 reads