Death of couple at Samoa gas station referred to Coroner for investigation

According to Police, a domestic violence incident was reported at Malifa Maroon Gas Sation which resulted in the death of two individuals.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailiili Egon Keil told TV1 Samoa that a man went to the workplace of his wife and killed her.

The man’s body was found shortly and police believe it may be a case of suicide.

According to the police chief, the deceased are a young couple.

The fire service was also called in to put out a fire at the gas station.

The Samoa Police Service is also urging the public to refrain from posting and sharing insensitive images from the crime scene online.

SPS said it will if necessary pursue criminal prosecution against any person who posts or shares insensitive images of this incident for hindering with coronial enquiries.

The public is being urged to respect the grieving families affected by this unexpected and tragic incident.