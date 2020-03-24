Digicel appoints new CEO in Samoa

Witthuhn is no stranger in Samoa as he has held the Head of Consumer Sales position for the past two years. He will be leading his team in delivering the best mobile and data experiences and best customer service as the company forges ahead on its journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for customers in Samoa.

He boasts 20 years’ experience in mobile telecommunications industry having previously also worked at Vodacom (South Africa), MTN (Swaziland) and as General Manager at Digicel Papua New Guinea.

Mark takes over from outgoing CEO Farid Mohammed.

Mark stated; “I am delighted about this new journey with Digicel, especially as we evolve to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. I am looking forward to leading the very talented and dynamic team in Samoa on our mission to provide our valued customers with amazing experiences across all our platforms.”

Digicel Regional Chief Executive Officer, Shally Jannif commented; “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mark on his promotion to the top job as CEO for Digicel Samoa. Mark brings a wealth of strong operational and digital experience to the role and has, for the past two years with Digicel, made a hugely positive contribution to our journey to become a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. As that journey ramps up, Mark is perfectly positioned to lead our Samoa team as we go all-in on digital services.”

Director of Pacific Government Relations and Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean also congratulated Mark on his new appointment.

“His record is impressive and speaks for itself. I am very much looking forward to working with Mark, as we continue introducing the exciting, new technologies which will benefit all of Samoa in the future,” Pepe commented.

For more information visit the Digicel Samoa Facebook page or www.digicelsamoa.com