Digicel pays out record $3.8 million tala dividend

The payment reinforces Digicel Samoa’s obligations to Samoa and Samoa National Provident Fund’s (SNPF) contributing members, the people of Samoa.

Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fiaailetoa Christian Fruean and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Witthuhn proudly handed the cheque to the Prime Minister, Honourable Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi and SNPF CEO, Pauli Prince at the Prime Minister’s office earlier today in Apia.

Digicel CEO, Mark commented; “We are delighted to give back to our local shareholders as this money benefits our Samoan people directly. A lot of people aren’t aware that by being a Digicel customer, you are supporting your own investment and future. Every year, we pay dividends to SNPF, and SNPF in return pays dividend back to its contributing members which is paid out yearly. We’ve achieved some great milestones this year, and the biggest highlight was the sponsorship of the 16th Pacific Games last year, dubbed the best games which showcased Samoa and her people to the world.”

Digicel Samoa Chairman Pepe added, “Given the current situation around the world and locally with COVID-19, I am confident that these funds will greatly assist those in our communities that need the extra financial support. It is reassuring knowing that the support we get from the people of Samoa, especially those that are Digicel customers, are translating into financial returns to the community, which is paramount especially at tough times like these.”

Samoa National Provident Fund CEO, Pauli commented, “This partnership between Digicel and CSL Mobile continues to flourish with financial returns increasing each year. All the members of SNPF stand to benefit from this very lucrative investment that has earned us excellent returns year on year. A big faamalo to the entire Digicel team behind the best network in Samoa!”

Digicel has been paying dividends since 2012 and today’s record payment makes it a total of $15.2 million tala that has been given back over the last 8 years.

