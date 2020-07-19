Door to door registration commences in Samoa for 2021 General Election

The staff of the OEC called at households at the District of Vaimauga 1, Laulii, Letogo, Vailele, Vailele-uta and Fagalii, inquiring residents to confirm details of every person who should be register for the election and they were required to provide as many information as asked as they are found on their property.

This initiative signifies the accurate information collected for updating of Constituencies Electoral Rolls and facilitates the requirements of the Electoral Act 2019.

Door to door field work will be carried out in all Electoral Constituencies through the remaining months towards to Closing of the Electoral Roll on 9 October 2020.

All eligible Samoan Citizens will be able to register from their homes.