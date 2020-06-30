European Union supports Samoa’s ‘nofotane’ project

The funding assistance will empower ‘nofotane’ women through economic development initiatives such as capacity building through management skills development, improved accessibility to markets and fostering creativity and innovation through financial literacy training and support.

Nofotane women are disproportionately disadvantaged in all spheres of Samoan life and are subjected to unpaid employment, domestic violence and lack of awareness of their human rights. The Samoa Victim Support Group will work with Women in Business Development, the Bank of the South Pacific as well as the Samoa Commercial Bank for enhanced market access, promotion of financial literacy training and for access to credit.

The Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for the Pacific Christoph Wagner said, “The EU is pleased to partner with the Samoa Victim Support Group to empower Nofotane women especially given the current economic downturn due to the global pandemic. In these difficult times it is crucial to support and protect the most vulnerable parts of society. There indeed can be no sustainable development without empowering women and girls as they represent half of the world’s population. Gender equality and female empowerment are at the core of theEU’s values.’’

A 15 seater vehicle worth SAT50,000 (approximately 17,000 euro) has also been procured with the financial support from the EU. The vehicle will ease transportation around Upolu, Savaii and Manono-tai.

The National Authorising Officer and CEO Foreign Affairs and Trade Peseta Noumea Simi says that “the support provided through CSSP is complementary to the EU’s regional Spotlight initiative which highlights the alleviation of gender based violence in the Pacific and particularly in Samoa, a situation that is exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic”.

The financial support by the EU will no doubt ensure that the self-employed Nofotane women have access to resources and other support to sustain their income generating activities. The grant in addition will also help the Samoa Victim Support Group to continue to execute its vision and mission on provision of integrated, personalised and a safe environment to victims of gender based violence.

Siliniu Lina Chang, the President of SVSG said: “Thank you to the European Union for financing SVSG’s efforts to support the empowered nofotane women further. The women’s ability to participate, to be heard and to contribute to the wellbeing of their families, is SVSG’s holistic approach to sustainable development and the achievement of gender equality.”

The grant will be implemented over the next two years and will engage a range of stakeholders such as communities, villages, village councils, Government and financial institutions.