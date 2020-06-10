Father and son die in suspected ravine fall in Samoa

Officers of the Fire and Emergency Service Authority (FESA) recovered the bodies of the 52-year-old man and his son from a ravine in the early hours of this morning.

The ravine is steep and is about 200-300 metres deep.

According to Police, it is believed the first deceased, a 14 year old boy went with his cousin to the family plantation near the ravine at Tiapapata not far from their home.

Both boys fell into the ravine however, the cousin managed to find his way up and notify his family.

The father of the deceased boy then went to rescue his son however, he died while trying to save the teenager.

The incident was reported to Police around 1pm yesterday.

Police said the bodies of the two victims are now at the hospital morgue and the Coroner would be informed of the incident.