 

Fijian midwife reflects on supporting Samoa during measles epidemic

BY: Loop Pacific
05:44, May 15, 2020
A retired Fijian midwife who was among a group of 10 women deployed to Samoa during the measles outbreak there in December last year says it was a challenge but also rewarding.

With the International Midwives Day and International Nurses Day celebrated this week, Kelera Rabuka says she is proud of the group's achievements.

Ms Rabuka said in a day, they would help with around 12 deliveries per shift at Samoa's national and

district hospitals.

"For me being at home for almost a year without a job and to go back and give back to the community that was rewarding," she said.

Kelera Rabuka said that for her and others in the group the 10-week experience has left a lasting impression on them.

     

