Flight postponed after Samoa issues new travel advice

They were meant to start Thursday however a last minute change in travel advice from Samoa postponed the plans.

The Samoa government now required travellers from American Samoa to have a negative COVID-19 test three days before arrival at Faleolo airport.

Up until now travellers from the territory were exempt from that requirement based on the fact the territory was COVID-19 free.

Talofa Airways had advertised the flight for Thursday from Faleolo Airport to bring in skilled labour.

The return flight to Apia to bring back passengers from the territory.

However, the airline had to cancel the flight upon advice from the Attorney General's Office.

The flights are now pushed back to Thursday.

