Former Samoan prison turned into classrooms

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported that 20 acres of grounds and all of the former prison's buildings had been leased to the Ministry of Education by the Samoa Land Corporation.

The ministry said the development would house a primary school and an early childhood education centre.

The project will be officially opened next week with classes starting on 27 July.

While the classrooms had been painted blue and red, the building retained signs of its past, with windows still bearing iron bars.