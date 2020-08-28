Former Speaker tops prelim results in Samoan by-election

The former MP had a total of 691 votes with rival candidate, Faaulusau Simi Laulua, sitting on 205.

Judging from the first unofficial results released by the Electoral Commissioner's office this afternoon the former governing party MP will be back in parliament soon.

Laauli quit Parliament in July and formed the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi or F.A.S.T party two months ago.

The former Speaker of the House's resignation halted a debate over a Parliamentary Privileges Committee recommendation that he suspended for three months.

The leader of the Human Rights Protection Party and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi had also called for him to leave the government after a long-running dispute.

He accused Laauli of breaching party policy by not supporting a constitutional amendment for a new division of constituencies to be put in place for next year's general election.

The official count of votes for the by-election will be held tomorrow.