Free fruits,vegetables just one road sign of what Pastor Moses brings to Mt Albert

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give” Pastor Moses said.

His kindness hasn’t gone unnoticed with many thanking him on social media.

Local resident Ben Mackay said Mt Albert was lucky to have someone like Pastor Moses.

“His kindness certainly finds its way into our Saturday night cooking,” Mr Mackay said.

Pastor Moses said his usual offerings were watermelon, rockmelon, capsicum and occasionally chilli.

The pastor at the Samoan Assemblies of God dedicates his goodness to God.

“I found out when you’re down and out and lonely you have to take faith and believe in yourself,” Pastor Moses said.

Pastor Moses’ act of generosity has also inspired others who donate fruit and vegetables.

Mt Albert resident Ouan Copeland said she was was blessed when a total stranger showed up at her door with the gifts, after she was unable to go because of knee surgery.

“The Mt Albert community is so lovely to be a part of,” Ms Copeland said.

Pastor Moses said he would be back once again on Hazlemere Road at 7am on Saturdays for people to drop by.