Girl Geek Academy launches in Samoa

The launch in Samoa is the first Pacific program for the Australian educators and saw nearly 50 women and girls learn how to code.

Dubbed #MissMakesCode, the Samoa program was piloted free of charge in the Samoan capital Apia for girls and their mothers, grandmothers and aunties.

Girl Geek Academy taught the attendees introductory coding principles to assist them in creating their own game.

The Samoan edition of Girl Geek Academy was led by Tagiilima Neemia, who recently completed a Masters in Cyber Security.

While studying in Sydney Neemia was inspired to bring the Girl Geek Academy concept to Samoa after watching her daughter complete a coding camp during which she built her own game.

"There is no denying that technology is the future," says Neemia.

"It is not the only way forward, but also the way out of some of the social, environmental and financial issues we all find ourselves in world-over."

"There is no reason why our girls here in Samoa can't be part of that exciting future. Joining the Girl Geek Academy family is the first step for many and is an opportunity we could not afford to miss!"

Girl Geek Academy CEO Sarah Moran says the Samoan edition of #MissMakesCode was a great opportunity to not only teach young girls the basics of coding but to discuss the issues of cyber security and gender equality in the Pacific region.

"It is such a privilege to be in Samoa with so many inspirational and driven girls," says Moran, a finalist in the Melbourne Young Entrepreneur Awards 2019.

"I feel especially honoured to share this exciting step in their journey alongside them. Learning to code is a life-changer, because the skill can open so many professional doors for women and girls, both now and into the future. What the participants of the workshop learnt could one day see them build new platforms, websites, new technologies, a new and better world for us all."