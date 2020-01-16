Government of Japan financially assists 2 Samoa primary schools

Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Genichi Terasawa and representatives of the two schools signed the ceremonies to formalize the assistance.

Japan officially handed a grant of up to US $92,481 equivalent to approximately 238,000 SAT to Fagafau-i-tai Primary School whilst Mota’a Primary School received a funding of US $136,015 summing up to 350,000 SAT.

The two schools were the first recipients this year to secure funding for project implementations under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (G.G.P).

Fagafau-i-tai Primary School, which was founded in 1960 is having major repairs due to the unsafe conditions for the access of the students and teachers.

For the whole building, classrooms will be renovated, repairing of the roof, replacing most of the fittings for the windows and doors, re-fit library and staffroom and repainting the whole structure.

The school was also reconstructed in 2003 and has been serving the villages for the past 16 years.

In the 1980s, Moataa Primary School which was founded in 1952 has been serving Moataa village for the past 40 plus years.

It has escaped many natural disasters over the years and has undergone several major repair works which became more costly for the village and school committee to maintain.

The project will include the reconstruction of 10 classrooms, a library and staffroom as well as a new toilet block in a new location.