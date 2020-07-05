Health remains Samoa Government’s top priority

“For almost 40 years, since the HRPP came into office, Health was and continues to be one of the Government top priorities,” Health Minister Faimalotoa Kika Stower Ah Kau reassured Parliament.

“As Minister of Health for less than a year, I want to reassure our people that your wellbeing remains utmost. Your health is paramount and for a Healthier Samoa it must be our joint responsibility,” she says. “Your health care providers are at your disposal but while we provide the medical services our people should also be held responsible to ensure that they stay safe, healthy, protected and immune from diseases.”

Savali Newspaper reports Faimalotoa’s debut as Health Minister hasn’t been a walk in the park for the veteran Media and Broadcaster turned politician.

Before she could settle in she found herself in the middle of a Sector in Critical Condition on the heels of two Commission of Inquiries to iron out the internal tantrums.

She did not have time to assess and strategize. Her initiation to the Health Ministers’ portfolio demanded her to lead an effective and immediate antidote to restore the country’s confidence after two toddlers lost their lives associated with the administration of vaccines in Savaii

Two nurses have since been convicted and currently serving prison term associated to the unfortunate loss of life.

Unfortunately that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Next came the Measles Outbreak that claimed the lives of 83 infants with 5,700 residents affected from the country’s population of over 200,000.

Co-ordinated and organized by the World Health Organization, (WHO) Emergency Management Teams from over 50 countries accounting for close to 2,000 international medical specialists responded to Samoa’s SOS. The entire Government responded with hundreds of Public Servants on the frontline to provide medical treatment and supporting services.

For two days, the entire Public Service Force united to deliver the Mass Vaccination Drive covering the entire country.

And while the local Health System was overwhelmed with the outbreak, Faimalotoa reassured Parliament that lessons learned from epidemic are documented and will be assets

And with the Coronavirus pandemic, Faimalotoa was not given a breather to recuperate.

But she is relieved that with the divine intervention coupled with Government’s no non-sense resolve to close down Samoa’s Borders the country remains COVID19 free.

As the first Pacific Forum Island to lockdown its borders the Government’s degree was criticized and condemned by Samoa’s neighbors.

And to ensure that Samoa is prepared Parliament approved the 1st Special COVID19 Stimulus Package in the Government’s 3 Supplementary Budget request earlier this year.

A third of the $60 plus million tala COVID19 1st Stimulus Package was approved and dedicated to protect the country from COVID19.

The assistance or Stimulus Package is the result of close collaboration between the Ministries and Corporations of Government highlighting the $20.3million allocation for the Health Sector COVID 19 Response which will cover the following:

• Preparedness and Prevention;

• Negative Pressure Rooms;

• Isolation Room;

• Quarantines;

• Testing, Tracing, Reporting and Treatment;

• COVID Medical and Consumables

For the new Fiscal Year which starts today MoH will have over $120 million tala at her disposal to sustain its normal health care services with protecting Samoa from the COVID19 virus a main priority as listed below in the Budget approved by Parliament Monday night.

Ministry of Health - $120.6 million tala;

• $76.3 million to support the usual operations of the Ministry;

• $44.3 million for Transactions on Behalf of the State.

Some of the larger provisions for the Ministry include:

• $8 million allocated for the Government’s Overseas Medical Treatment Scheme;

• $5.7 million tala for the NCD’s Program for Results under the auspices of the World Bank;

• $3 million tala for the reconstruction and refurbishment of district clinics and staff quarters.

Larger development projects implemented by the Ministry in collaboration with development partners include:

• $2.5 million under the World Bank particular to COVID19 response;

• $1.8 million for a Digital Radiography System General X-Ray Machine through the Government of Australia;

• $1.5 million for the Samoa Nursing Community Training Centre under the auspices of the Government of New Zealand.

Photo Savali Newspaper