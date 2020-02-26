 

High-profile court case into death of Samoan MP's son under way

BY: Loop Pacific
15:01, February 26, 2020
The case into the death of the son of a Samoan MP has started this week in the Supreme Court in Apia.

Herman Westerlund and Suapaina Savai'inaea are facing charges of manslaughter and reckless intent in causing the death of Malaki Jeremiah Tauiliili.

The matter has been scheduled for two weeks before Justice Mata Keli Tuatagaloa with the prosecution saying it intends to introduce up to 30 witnesses, according to the Samoa Observer.

That includes patrons of the Glass Lounge bar at the Apia Marina, where the incident occurred, and police and medical officers.

Witnesses on the first day of the trial said they recalled the deceased arguing with Westerlund over the matai title Sulamanaia of Lauli'I village, which had been bestowed on Westerlund earlier that day.

They also recalled the deceased falling to the floor after being punched by Westerlund and then being kicked in the head by Savai'inaea.

The trial continues today.

 

     

