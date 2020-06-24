Historian says further protection needed for Samoa's Pulemelei mound

Director of Samoan Studies Meleisea Leasiolagi Dr Mala Meleisea says: "Such a valuable, unique cultural heritage site, should not be up for sale."

Instead Meleisea believes it should be acknowledged as a cultural heritage site.

​"Given the significance of it not only to Samoa but the rest of Eastern Polynesia, it's a very good monument to try to protect even further and include in the World Heritage list of monuments."

He doesn't think it would be hard to convince UNESCO to include the mound on its list.

But there are a number of requirements the mound to qualify.

That includes the government owning the Pulemelei mound and having the site's traditional owners involved in activities to preserve it.

Meleisea says: "If its under the government the committee would be more confident that the government will be a signatory to the arrangement and agreement to maintain and protect such cultural heritage."

However, the on-going dispute between the family that own the land and Vailoa, a sub-village of Palauli​, will be the main stumbling block of protecting the mound.

"The court case held 10 years ago regarding the ownership of the property was given to the Nelson family, but the traditional owners of Vailoa village were quite upset with the verdict and went and destroyed some of the family assets like their cattle," says Meleisea.

He says the stand off between the family and village needs government intervention for the sake of the mound.

Though the site is no longer for sale, he's heard the Nelson family has accepted a proposal from a New Zealand company to handle the management process of the monument.

Meleisea accepts the decision, but wished he was included.

"Of course it's up to the family, it's their property. But having done some work relating to the site over the last 10 years, its pretty sad that we weren't included or at least considered.

"We were hoping to put in a bid to manage the development of the site to become a world heritage site," says Meleisea.