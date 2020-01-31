India donates $375,000 to Samoa for measles relief

India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi, who is also the accredited Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Independent State of Samoa handed over a Certificate of Bank Transfer to the High Commissioner of Samoa to New Zealand Leasi Papali’I Tommy Scanlan in Wellington on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Mr Pardeshi said that India and Samoa enjoy friendly and cordial relations.

Aid for Knowledge Society

“In recent months, India granted US $ 1 million for launch of Samoa Knowledge Society Initiative under the aegis of India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

“Designed as a South-South Cooperation Initiative, it aims to draw on relevant experience of India while sharing solutions with all the Pacific Island Countries and is aimed to promote knowledge-based sustainable development in Samoa. India has also set up a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology in Apia and has deputed two personnel from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) for providing training to Samoan nationals in Information Technology,” he said.