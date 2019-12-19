Japan’s second medical team in Samoa to help eradicate measles

The team comprises 3 medical doctors, 4 registered nurses, 2 pharmacists, 1 coordinator and a team leader.

They are deployed at Leulumoega District Hospital alongside the Ministry of Health personnel until 27 December 2019.

Japan’s second team took over the healthcare responsive role at Leulumoega District Hospital from the New Zealand’s Medical Assistant Team during a handover at the hospital Tuesday.

The first team left the country Wednesday after completion of their tasks at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital and the Leulumoega District Hospital supporting the Ministry of Health.

Japan’s EMT joined the efforts of the Government of Samoa and international partners since 4 December, to give assistance in providing clinical care to patients suffering from the measles epidemic.

Photo supplied Caption: The second team from Japan at Leulumoega District Hospital