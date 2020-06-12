Japan committed to helping Samoa improve health services

Notes to formalize Japan's assistance were signed and exchanged today between Samoa's Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Independent State of Samoa, Terasawa Genichi at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Exchange of Notes confirms a grant valued at 150 million JPY (approximately 1.38 million USD) that will assist with the procurement of a range of much needed latest medical equipment such as defibrillators, C-arm and electrocardiograms, to name a few.

The Grant Assistance is based on the prioritized areas of Japan's assistance declared during the Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM 8) in 2018.

Japan's commitment aims to assist in the improvement and upgrading of medical equipment to ensure effective and quality health services continue to be provided by the Health Sector. Japan's assistance also focuses on developing human capacity through health education and training of medical and nursing students at the National University of Samoa's School of Medicine.

A range of equipment will also be procured under this grant assistance to upgrade the teaching materials and equipment for the NUS School of Medicine.

It is the hope of the Government of Japan that this Grant Aid Assistance will contribute to building resilience of the country and human security of the people of Samoa, while minimizing negative economic and social impact caused by COVID-19.

The current COVID-19 crisis has reaffirmed Japan's commitment to strengthen health systems to deal with infectious diseases in the mid- and long-term period.

The Samoa-Japan partnership is critical to managing ways to strengthen resilience in health and human security.

Photo supplied Samoa Govt Media