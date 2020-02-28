Japan hands over 2 newly completed school facilities in Samoa

Both schools hosted the handover ceremonies Thursday that were attended by Ambassador Extraordinary of Japan to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi, Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Solamalemalo Loau Keneti Sio, Cabinet Ministers and representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, parents, principals and staff with students.

Sili Primary School received a new building consisting of 10 classrooms, a staff room and library amounting to USD 105,311 (approximately SAT 278,000) which has replaced their 50 years old building.

It is hoped that the project will continue to raise the level of achievements of the school and to ensure that the students are provided with quality education and improved health sanitation.

Furthermore, Palauli District Primary School received a building accommodating 7 classrooms and a library worth up to USD 95,736 (approximately SAT 246,000 ) hoping that its reconstruction can help relieve the problems constantly faced by the school during heavy rainfalls.

The Government of Japan continues to uphold its commitment to upgrade basic educational facilities for communities across Samoa.

The two new school buildings will greatly assist the schools to offer best and equal opportunities for the children in Savaii to achieve academic excellence and improve livelihood hygienically.

These projects are added milestones in Japan’s ongoing support and cooperation towards the development and prosperity of the whole nation.

Japan’s GGP is specifically designed to address basic human needs, which includes water supply, healthcare and basic education.

Photo Govt of Samoa media