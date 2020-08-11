Japanese funded Vaisigano Bridge opens today in Samoa

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Officer, Galumalemana Ta’atialeoitiiti Tutuvanu Schwalger warns that drivers should note that heavy trucks are not allowed on the new bridge for now.

The new bridge is still a 2-lane as was the previous one, but is much wider with safer footpaths for pedestrians.

Schwalger said the construction of the bridge has taken a little over two years to complete since the plan was first drawn up.

She said several local companies participated in the construction works.

“Knoike Construction from Japan were assisted by local constructors Blue Bird Constructions, Cabella Construction and Ott Constructors. The main focus was to use our local people to do the work.”

Schwalger also confirmed that the next stage is to demolish the old bridge.