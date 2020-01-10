Lineup announced for 'I Love Samoa' benefit concerts in NZ

The 'I Love Samoa 2020' concerts will take place in Auckland, Wellington and Australia's Gold Coast from the end of the month.

The concerts will include Ardijah, Annie Crummer, Sammy Johnson, Lole and traditional powerhouses Punialava'a.

Hip hop stars Savage and Swiss will also perform as well as other Pasifika stars.

Organiser Danny 'Brotha D' Leaosavai'i told 531pi the response from the musicians had been heart-warming.

"They're all donating their time and their talents for this.

"The monetary value of each of these artists is far beyond what probably we could have paid for...I'm speechless. I want to thank them personally and sincerely."

Brotha D said the lineups might differ at each venue but more details could be found on the event Facebook pages.

The epidemic has so far claimed 83 lives, most of them children.

To date, there have been 5697 measles cases reported to the Disease Surveillance Team since the outbreak started in mid-October.