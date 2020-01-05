Loau Donald Kerslake is Samoa’s Newest District Court Judge

Loau is a practicing barrister, solicitor, legal consultant and accredited mediator who joins the bench as a Partner for Meredith & Kerslake Lawyers. He is also the son of former President of the Lands and Titles Court Tagaloa Tuala Sale Kerslake.

Loau Donald Kerslake was a former prop for the Manu Samoa. He debuted against Tonga in Apia in April 2005 and played 9 tests between 2005 and 2007.

The press release reads, “Loau Donald Aukusitino Kerslake is appointed to the Bench as a Judge of the District Court of Samoa”.

“The appointment was made by the JSC at its meeting of 15th November 2019 and endorsed by Cabinet on 18th December 2019”.

The swearing-in ceremony for Mr. Kerslake will be held on Friday, 10th January 2020 at the Court House Mulinuu.