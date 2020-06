Police said on Saturday afternoon, the suspect armed with a machete was involved in a vigorous tussle with two other men.

The two men sustained serious multiple injuries and are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at the Motootua Hospital.

The altercation was captured on camera and the video went viral on Facebook.

A thorough investigation into this matter is handled by the Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The suspect has remanded in custody until 22 June.