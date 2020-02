Police say Pa'uvi Limu used a hammer to break a window to get into the room before walking out the front door.

An officer saw Pa'uvi walk out and thought he was a policeman but got suspicious when he checked the room and found it had been broken into.

The officer pursued Pa'uvi and apprehended him a couple of villages from the station.

The marijuana was part of a haul of more than 400 plants taken during a 2019 raid at Faleatiu village.