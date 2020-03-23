Mass prison breakout in Samoa

According to the Samoa Police Service, they received a report at 8.44pm (local time) by the Corrections Service of the breakout Monday night.

Members of the public especially those living in Aleisa, Tanumalala, Leulumoega areas close to Tanumalala Prison are being urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around these areas tonight.

All police officers have been recalled for duty as soon as possible.

The breakout is the largest reported at the country’s newest prison facilities.

Tanumalala Prison was opened in June 2019