Matamua Loretta Washington credits success in the US Air Force to her Samoan culture

"What I learned in our culture of being Samoan, like doing chores and listening to people tell me what to do, I was able to translate that going into the military."

Matamua Loretta Washington has reached one of the highest levels of leadership in the United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, that only one percent of people who enlist can attain.

She explains that in her new role as Chief Master Sergeant she will, "oversee the logistics, the resourcing, the provider template, and everything that works for the medical hospital on an everyday basis"​.

Chief Washington uses her culture and beliefs to oversee the 355th Medical support squadron which she says she, "helps manage 400 people who help service 57,000 people in our community here in Arizona.

​"All of my troops respect me because I'm very fundamental of what my beliefs are, so when comes time for correction or praise they understand the type of love that I have."

However, she describes her journey to the top as a 'leap of faith', as she was able to overcome the strain of being a ministers daughter and financial pressures.

"My mum had an arrange marriage for me after school, I decided although I love the work and the blessing of being a minister's daughter, I just wasn't ready to commit.

"Education was expensive to continue so the Air Force was the next best thing."