Measles death toll in Samoa rises to 73

Ferolini Mala died on Sunday at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital in Apia.

A total 5267 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak with 57 recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 139 people hospitalised with measles.

As of yesterday, 93 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency in Samoa, declared due to the epidemic, has been extended to the 29th December.

Samoa's Parliament will meet Wednesday to decide how to use $US22.4 million of overseas assistance given towards the country's efforts to fight the measles epidemic.