Message from the Head of State – Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II Christmas 2019

“For unto you this day is born in the city of David, a savior who is Christ the Lord.”

As a nation founded on God, we welcome with joy this Christmas, the day of remembrance and celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ just over 2000 years ago.

We acknowledge with gratitude, the immeasurable love of God for mankind, in giving “His only begotten son, so that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

In this demonstration of His love for us, we see God’s desire that we love one another, just as he has loved us; and that, indeed, is the true spirit of Christmas. At the birth of Jesus, the angels and hosts of heaven proclaimed a message of peace and goodwill to men; a message that resonates with every human heart who receives Jesus, the Prince of Peace, born on Christmas Day.

When we reflect on the last twelve months of our journey as a nation, we are assured that the grace and guidance of God has given us strength, success, and blessings, in our personal, communal, and national pursuits for the development and betterment of Samoa.

But like many journeys in life, we have also faced problems and difficulties, this year.

However, during the storms we have encountered, Jesus calmed the wind, and gave us hope, because nothing can separate us from His love.

And as we mourned the loss of loved ones, and traversed other difficulties, the grace of God turned the adversity to bring to light the propensity for good that is present among the human family around the world.

To our people who are grieving and suffering, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences. I pray that the Spirit of God gives you peace and comfort, in Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate today.

I thank the Government, the church leaders, our development partners, the business community, and Samoa as a whole, for your invaluable service, contributions, support and commitment to the betterment of Samoa and our people. I thank you also for your prayers.

“For unto us a child is born, to us a child is given, and the government shall be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

God bless.