Miss South Pacific, Miss Samoa returns home to help with measles recovery

Ms Seumanu was welcomed with an Ava ceremony held at Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) Tuesday.

She spoke of “promoting vaccination using my position as the Miss Pacific Islands and Miss Samoa.”

She plans to promote the health message as much as she can so not only the people of Samoa but the people of the Pacific will value it.

Ms. Seumanu is a registered nurse in New Zealand and during the measles crisis in Samoa, she assisted at the Ministry of Health and around the country and with the Mass Vaccination last year.

Her good deeds before she competed in the Miss Pacific Islands was an inspirational journey for her and her family as well as her country as her heart was with the people of Samoa and the fight against the measles crisis.

The 24-year-old was crowned Miss South Pacific in Port Moresby late last year.

Photo source Coconut TV