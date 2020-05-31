More than 100 passengers arrived safely in Samoa’s first repatriation flight

The flight arrived on Friday morning.

The passengers were checked by Ministry of Health as soon as they arrived at the Faleolo airport and straight away boarded vans to be self-isolated with specially assigned medical teams.

These passengers included stranded sports teams, RSE workers, students, government CEOs, returning diplomatic corps and families.

Strict travel conditions have been imposed with all passengers requiring to present a negative COVID-19 test, not more than 3 days old as well as a medical clearance to travel – issued by a Medical Clinic or General Practitioner.

In addition, passengers lining up also report that they are all undergoing further tests at Auckland airport before full clearance is given.

Not all passengers planning to return have been able to board. Some intending travellers who did have medical clearance but did not present COVID-19 tests have been turned away.

Samoa’s State of Emergency Orders as well as notifications from airlines confirmed travel conditions as 1) a medical clearance and 2) a covid-19 test issued not more than 3 days prior to departure date.

The Ministry of Health CEO has confirmed the plan to accommodate passengers in groups of 10, across 15 hotels which will all be isolated from the public.