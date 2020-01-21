MP calls for inquiry into Samoa's measles epidemic

Olo first made the call in December through local media, apologising on behalf of Parliament and telling the people of Samoa that the government had failed miserably.

This week he told Parliament the government did not have an epidemic plan in place before the outbreak in October.

Olo also mentioned the current coronavirus spreading in China and advised the ministry of health to take it seriously lest the country face another health crisis.

The MP's speech to the House was interrupted several times by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Speaker Toleafoa Leaupepe Faafisi.

In response, Tuilaepa said a report on the measles outbreak would be tabled in Parliament.

The government was considering measures for the latest health threats, he said.