National Emergency Operations Centre activated as Samoa braces for Cyclone Wasi

A tropical cyclone warning remains in effect for all of Samoa.

"Heavy rain warnings remain in effect for Samoa. landslides are possible for vulnerable areas," according to the Samoa meteorological service.

Tropical Cyclone Wasi is slow moving east southeast at 12km/h with winds close to the centre at 83km/h.

Flood warnings remain for all major rivers and vulnerable areas. Coastal flood advisories remain effective for low-lying coastal areas due to high surf.

The National Emergency Operations Centre will take the lead on all national coordination and national response in regards to Tropical Cyclone Wasi, in collaboration with all Emergency Response Agencies.