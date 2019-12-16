New measles cases reported only on Upolu, no fatalities over the last day

There were 56 recorded in the last 24 hours for Upolu, and no new cases for Savai’i.

There are currently 150 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities.

Admissions include 16 critically ill children in ICU/HDU.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,648. Of that, 1,426 (87%) patients have been discharged.

To date, 72 measles related deaths have been recorded.

There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours to Sunday.

As of December 14, 2019, approximately 93% of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

