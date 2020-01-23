New Samoan citizens pledge allegiance to their new country

Eleven Chinese, 1 Fijian, 1 Tongan, 1 Papua New Guinean, 4 New Zealanders and 4 Australians received their certificates of Samoan citizenship.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi congratulated the new citizens during the ceremony.

“This is a testament of your determination and commitment to take Samoa as your country and home. Congratulations,” he said.

“Today’s occasion is not solely about the fulfillment of legal requirements of the citizenship Act, but it is your declaration before God Almighty, whom this country is founded upon, that you would solemnly declare that you would be truthful in pledging your allegiance to Samoa and her people, and you had undertaken to respect her traditions and laws in fulfilling your obligations and duties as citizens of this country.”

"The message for you today, is to serve your country with humility, honesty and above all, love,” he said.

The new citizens were emotional and are ready to serve their families and Samoa.

It has taken them years to qualify for Samoan citizenship and it was a long wait.

However, the process for revocation of citizenship due to non-compliance with requirements of the law is swift.

