No COVID-19 cases in Samoa, active surveillance continues

According to the Ministry of Health, 25 samples were tested for COVID-19 and of that amount, 16 returned negative.

The results for the remaining 9 samples are pending.

The ministry says samples of four samples were sent to New Zealand on 24 March and another five samples are awaiting transport.

These tests were done for people with fever and flu-like symptoms with a recent travel in the past 14 days overseas, reported through active surveillance.

“We are undertaking active surveillance to detect cases of COVID-19 in Samoa early. We will update the public regularly on the number of people meeting the criteria for COVID-19 testing and their test results,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We encourage all persons who have travelled or transited through countries affected by COVID-19 to monitor themselves for the development of fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms please contact the Ministry of Health COVID-19 call centre or a doctor for advice.”

“Additionally, please self-isolate at home. That is to stay in a separate room from family members and use separate eating and drinking utensils.”

The Ministry of Health says it is taking full precautions and preventive measures, to control the transmission of COVID-19, including preparing the health system to treat and care for our patients.

It has urged the public to do its part to protect Samoa:

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and clean water or alcohol-based hand rub (Sanitizer).

2. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it into a bin and wash your hands after.

3. Wear a mask only if you are a sick patient in the hospital, or a healthcare professional working directly with a patient.

4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

5. Call a healthcare provider if you feel sick for medical advice

6. Avoid unnecessary travel

7. Avoid mass gatherings and keep a distance of 1 meter from people with flu-like symptoms (SOCIAL DISTANCING).

8. Clean frequently touched surfaces (i.e. door knobs, counters, phones).

9. Avoid UNNECESSARY visits to hospital, limit family visits to hospital to 1 person, and keep children under age 19 away from hospital

10. Smoking is a risk factor for COVID-19 transmission and complications