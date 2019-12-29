No measles deaths for past five days in Samoa

The death toll since the epidemic began in October is 81.

Meanwhile the government announced on Saturday it had cancelled the state of emergency it issued six weeks ago.

The government says it'd approved a state of recovery to begin immediately, with a plan expected for the cabinet's consideration in two weeks.

The Ministry of Health said there had now been 5,667 measles cases reported since the outbreak started, with an additional 12 in the past 24 hours.

45 people remain in hospital, including nine critically ill children and one adult in intensive care.

The hospital admissions also include two pregnant women.

The ministry said that as of 28 December, approximately 95 percent of all eligible people in Samoa had been vaccinated against measles.

