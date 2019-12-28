No new measles deaths in Samoa in past 24 hours

The death toll since the outbreak began in October was 81, the ministry said, with the two most recent deaths officially reported on Christmas and Boxing Day.

A total of 5634 measles cases has been reported so far, with 22 in the past day.

The number of people with measles being admitted to hospital in Samoa has fallen, with 46 in-patients, including nine children in intensive care.

As of Christmas Day, about 95 percent of all eligible people in Samoa had been vaccinated against measles.