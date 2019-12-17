Norway’s EMT happy to spend Christmas and New Year in Samoa

The team of 10 nurses, 2 Para-Medics, 4 Doctors and 4 Logistics personnel have been working shoulder to shoulder with their international colleagues and local health care providers since they arrived on 5 December in response to Samoa’s call for help with the measles epidemic.

But while away from home, the team would have loved to stay on for at least a month longer, says Team Leader Anne Marie Bruu.

“We remain in high spirits because we believe in our cause and we want to help Samoa.”

Spending the holidays in Samoa is also the Norwegian EMT’s way of showing their appreciation to local hosts who have welcomed them despite the crisis, she added,

“We feel right at home,” says the Logistic specialist.

She recalls that when they received their deployment orders, they were not sure what to expect. And when they arrived, they were faced with “overwhelming conditions.”

They did not have time to adjust to Samoa’s tropical weather going straight from the Airport to work at the National Hospital where their expertise were urgently needed to cope with the first wave of patients overwhelming the hospital and local staff.

She described her ordeal in Samoa along with the majority of her colleagues as hard to accept but at the same time, it’s professionally and personally rewarding.

For one, Marie Bruu says that working with other EMTS from across the globe in the “united spirit of cooperation is priceless.”

“And we highly commend the Samoan health workers for coping with the situation despite the challenges especially when there is wide spread of panic and uncertainty.

“Our local hosts coped extremely well in dealing with the outbreak,” she added.

And when they do leave Samoa, not only will the Norwegians will have made new friends but a lot more.

“With our new network with other EMTs and Samoa, Norway will have friends all over the world to call on in their time of need,” says the Team Leader. “And that is more than enough reward for our team.”

On 30 November, Norway sent an emergency medical team (EMT) to Samoa.

“The team consists of medical doctors, public health experts, nurses, and experienced logistics personnel.

“The emergency medical team was established in order to be able to be deployed at short notice to global health emergencies. I am glad that we can contribute and, at the same time, learn how to improve our expertise and our preparedness to tackle difficult medical situations,’ said Minister of Public Security Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde in a Press Statement.

“The measles epidemic in Samoa is a reminder that measles is still a deadly disease that claims lives when not enough of the population is vaccinated,” ’ added Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein.

“We must do what we can to help in crises such as this one. At the same time, working globally to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as measles, for example by providing support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a key priority for the Government.”

The Norwegians will be heading home on 1 January.