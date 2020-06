The NZ Defence Force had tweeted that it was “responding to a request for assistance after an emergency locator beacon was activated 23 nautical miles north east of Apia, Samoa.’

The Orion aircraft left Auckland base around 6am to search for a 30ft catamaran.

The aircraft has returned and a spokeswoman for Maritime told the Herald, "We are confident there is no one in distress."

Photo NZ Defence Force Twitter