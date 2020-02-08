Permanent home for Samoa National Provident Fund in Saleleoga

Since 1963, the Fund have been renting space on the Big Island to maintain services Savaii contributors. And 16 years later, SNPF’s permanent residency status is about to become a reality.

In the pipeline is the new SNPF two storey headquarters to be constructed in Salelologa about 50 meters from the Market.

And tentatively, ground-breaking is scheduled for later this month.

Presently the Fund is renting space near the Salelologa Market but with the new two storey office complex it will mean more room for staff to better accommodate the needs of the Fund’s members, says SNPF Chief Executive Pauli Prince Shuren.

“Our current location is providing all the services available in Apia,” he added. “But with the growing number of members, demand for improved services from our Savaii members are more audible than ever before.”

The ground floor will house the Fund’s Main Office, a Bank and a Cafe and the second floor will be dedicated as Conference Facilities for meetings.

If all goes well, the new SNPF Office will be dedicated and opened for business by February next year.

Established in 1972, the SNPF membership has slowly but surely blossomed to over 35,000 current active members.

Photo Savali Newspaper