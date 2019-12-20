Prominent businessman in Samoa convicted of indecent assault

Peter Arthur Meredith, who is a prominent businessman, was found to have indecently assaulted a woman who is a manager of a tourist resort.

The incident took place in July at a house rented by the victim and her husband with a child from a friend of the defendant.

Mr Meredith pleaded guilty to the charge in the district court.

He was also charged with attempted rape but the charge was withdrawn on the request of the victim.

The court has ordered the defendant, 66, to pay a $US2500 fine to the victim.

He also received a suspended jail sentence of 15 months from Justice Alalatoa Rosella Papalii.