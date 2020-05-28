Public holiday for Samoa Independence celebration

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, shops selling goods may open during public holidays in accordance with the provisions of the Public Holidays Act 2008.

However, employers have been reminded to comply with section 39 of the Labour and Employment Relations Act 2013 in relation to the rate of wages to be paid to employees who work on Public Holidays.

According to Pulotu, the State of Emergency ‘SOE’ Order issued on 20 May 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic is still in effect.

The public and private sector has been urged to adhere to this order.

The new opening hours for supermarkets are as follows: Monday to Saturday are strictly from 6am to 7pm and on Sunday is strictly from 3pm to 7pm.

