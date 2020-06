That's according to information shared at this week's Coronavirus Taskforce meeting.

The Attorney General's Office is going over the final numbers with authorities in Samoa.

Director of Health Motusa Tuileama Nua said the plan was to bring in 40 people a day.

All will be taken to quarantine centres and will be Covid-19 tested.

He said there would be flights Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

The DYWA Centre in Pago Pago will be the main quarantine site used.