Restrictions around school and church eased in Samoa

However there are conditions with students to remain two metres apart in class and churches only allowed one Sunday service.

A State of Emergency will continue but Samoans stranded overseas will be allowed to return under certain requirements, including an official health check three days before arrival.

Returning citizens have also been advised to be quarantined in 14 days before boarding an aircraft.

They will spend another two weeks in quarantine when arriving in Samoa.

A special flight is scheduled for 19 May to repatriate passengers.

Meanwhile funerals, weddings, and birthdays are still under the restriction of a maximum of five people.

The government says the decision to maintain restrictions on those occasions was a measure to help families facing financial hardship because of people losing jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown.