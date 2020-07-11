Rugby returns to Savai'i post Covid-19

"We've seen the likes of Super Rugby Aotearoa and that's being broadcasted live on national TV here and so the people here want to get out and do something.

"This is the first proper rugby that we've had, so for the past three to four weeks' the games ban was lifted [and] we've had friendly games between the clubs, but the actual tournament begins this weekend."

The Fa'asaleleaga Rugby Club will host all three legs of the Savai'i Series this month, with 12 senior men's teams from eight local rugby clubs competing for the title, including two-time national sevens champions, Tama Uli.

With the cancellation of the World Rugby Sevens due to Covid-19, Su'a expects the tournament will boost local talent, while also supporting national players registered to compete.