Salvation Army donates $30,000 to Samoa Ministry of Health for measles response

The Director of Salvation Army in Samoa, Colonel Rod Carey presented a cheque to the Health Minister, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers Ah Kau Tuesday.

The financial assistance is part of the $60,000 WST that was donated through the Samoa Measles Epidemic Appeal held in New Zealand last year.

Half of the appeal proceeds funded medical supplies for the National Emergency Operation Centre as well as direct assistance for families who lost loved ones from measles.

Eighty-three people mostly children died in the measles epidemic in Samoa.

There were over 5700 cases of measles during the epidemic from September 2019 to 6 January, 2020.

Photo supplied Caption: Director of Salvation Army in Samoa Lt. Colonel Rod Carey accompanied his wife Lt. Colonel Jenny Carey and Major Miriama Simanu presenting their financial assistance to Health Minister Faimalotoa Kika Stowers Ah Kau.