 

Samoa’s Faleolo District Hospital temporarily transformed into Health Quarantine Site for Infectious Diseases

BY: Loop Pacific
10:40, January 28, 2020
Samoa has stepped up efforts to prevent the coronavirus from reaching the country by transforming Faleolo District Hospital into a Health Quarantine Site.

The temporary arrangement came into effect Monday, 27 January 2020.

The Ministry of Health said,” The district hospital will be operated as a Health Quarantine Site for the Infectious Diseases while we continue to monitor the global spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the world.”

The hospital will attend to passengers arriving at Faleolo International Airport. 

The public has been advised to attend to Leulumoega District Hospital for usual health services and for any matters relating health.

 

Tags: 
Samoa
Coronavirus
Author: 
Talaia Mika
