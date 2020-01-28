Samoa’s Faleolo District Hospital temporarily transformed into Health Quarantine Site for Infectious Diseases

The temporary arrangement came into effect Monday, 27 January 2020.

The Ministry of Health said,” The district hospital will be operated as a Health Quarantine Site for the Infectious Diseases while we continue to monitor the global spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the world.”

The hospital will attend to passengers arriving at Faleolo International Airport.

The public has been advised to attend to Leulumoega District Hospital for usual health services and for any matters relating health.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Ministry of Health Samoa